Published 5:16 PM, January 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – French urban freeclimber Alain Robert is at it again – this time climbing Makati's GT Tower.

Police invited Robert for questioning after he scaled the 47-story building on Tuesday morning, January 29.

Dubbed the "French Spiderman," Robert started climbing the building at 10 am and finished at around 11:30 am.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ines Jr, assistant chief of police for operations of Makati City, said Robert climbed the building without ropes, using only his bare hands, as spectators looked on.

Ines also noted that Robert had a lawyer nearby while he was making his way up the building. Robert came with the lawyer when the Makati police invited him for questioning on Tuesday morning.

According to Ines, Robert said he did not know he was violating any law.

In June 2018, Robert made headlines after attempting to scale the world's 5th-tallest building, the 123-story Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea.

Robert has scaled more than 100 structures without ropes or other safety equipment, setting a record for "most buildings climbed unassisted," according to Guinness World Records.

His successes include many of the world's tallest skyscrapers and iconic buildings, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House, the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai – where he used suction devices and a safety rope as it has no hand or footholds. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com