The two officials supposedly sat on an 'application' for two years, something President Rodrigo Duterte says he considers a form of corruption

Published 6:50 PM, January 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte warned he is about to fire two officials from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for sitting on an "application" for years.

Duterte did not bare the names of the officials when he first spoke of his plan on Tuesday, January 29, while attending an event in Malabon City.

"May tanggalin akong dalawa, sa DAR (I will fire two, in DAR). An application that was long delayed, two years sa opisina nila (two years in their office). That is corruption to me," he told reporters.

"Para mag balik-balik 'yung aplikante, two years – ano ginagawa ng putang ina (For them to make applicants go back and forth, for two years – what were the sons of bitches doing)?" he added.

Duterte said he may just ask the two to resign. If they refuse, they would face charges filed by the executive branch.

"I will ask them to resign or else I will file charges against them and I will see to it that they get their comeuppance," said the President. – Rappler.com