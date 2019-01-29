Police say a grenade was thrown inside the mosque where religious leaders were resting

Published 5:54 AM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A grenade thrown inside a mosque in Zamboanga City killed at least 2 and injured 4 others around 20 minutes past midnight on Wednesday, January 30.

According to the initial police report, an unidentified suspect threw a grenade inside the mosque at Logoy Diutay, Barangay Talon-Talon, in Zamboanga city where Muslim religious leaders were resting.

Two victims were declared dead on arrival. Police identified them as Habil Rex, 46, and Bato Sattal, 47.

Four others were injured and rushed to the Zamboanga City Medical Center, namely:

Yasson Asgali Paulo Salahuddin Albani Jikilani Amidz Kassara

The mosque bombing comes 3 days after twin blasts hit the Jolo Cathedral, which left at least 21 dead and 111 injured. – Rappler.com