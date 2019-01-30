The man believed to be alias Kamah escapes after one of his companions dies in a shootout with a police and military team

Published 8:20 AM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Alias Kamah, one of the suspects behind the Jolo Cathedral bombing, has escaped arrest by pursuing cops and soldiers on Tuesday night, January 29.

A joint police and military team found the man believed to be Kamah with two companions in Kalimayan Village, Barangay Latih in Patikul town, Sulu at around 6:30 pm.

One of the companions, identified as 62-year-old Ommal Yusop, drew out his gun and fired at the cops, forcing the uniformed men to retaliate and kill him.

Kamah has been identified as a member of the Ajang-Ajang faction of the Abu Sayyaf Group and the brother of fallen bandit leader Surakah Ingog, an alleged bombmaker slain in Sulu in August 2018.

Amid the encounter, the man suspected to be Kamah and his other companion were able to escape. Cops continue with their manhunt, knowing that the suspect is still in the Sulu archipelago. Patikul is a neighboring town of provincial capital Jolo.

The man believed to be alias Kamah was spotted near the Jolo Cathedral during the bombing on Sunday, January 27, which left at least 21 dead and 111 wounded. (WATCH: Outside Jolo Cathedral during the bombing)

Police recovered a caliber .45 pistol, an empty bullet shell, 5 caliber .45 live ammunition, and one magazine from the area. – Rappler.com