Published 10:38 AM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City local government is mandating restaurants to grant registered solo parents a 20% discount every first and last Sunday of the month.

"To strike a balance between profitability and social responsibility, establishments that are frequented by families, solo parents included, are hereby ordered to grant a 20% discount on the total bill of the solo parent and his/her children in establishments," City Ordinance 2766-2018 read.

But in a statement on Tuesday, January 29, the Quezon City local government explained the discount will not apply to bills exceeding P2,000 for single or accumulated receipts made in the same establishment and within the same day.

Registered solo parents must present a valid solo parent ID issued by the Quezon City Social Services Development Department to avail themselves of the discount. – Rappler.com

Father and son image via Shutterstock