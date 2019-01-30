(3rd UPDATE) Bagong Silangan Barangay Captain Crisell Beltran, who was running for a House seat in the 2019 polls, is attacked by motorcycle-riding gunmen

Published 12:54 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – A barangay captain who was seeking a congressional seat was killed in an ambush in Quezon City on Wednesday, January 30.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Quezon City Police District Station 6 commander Superintendent Joel Villanueva said Bagong Silangan Barangay Captain Crisell Beltran was attacked by gunmen at around 11:30 am.

Based on initial information, there were 4 suspects riding two motorcycles.

Beltran was aboard a Ford Everest along JP Rizal Street in Barangay Bagong Silangan when the gunmen appeared in front of her vehicle and fired toward it.

Beltran was rushed to the FEU-NRMF Medical Center, but she was declared dead on arrival.

She was running for a House of Representatives seat in the 2019 elections, hoping to represent the 2nd District of Quezon City. – Rappler.com