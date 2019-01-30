'I hope that will erase all doubts and allegations of pork and other so-called insertions in the budget,' says Senate President Vicente Sotto III of his proposal to the withdraw the Senate version of the budget

Published 1:50 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Amid allegations of pork barrel and fund insertions in the proposed 2019 budget, a seemingly irked Senate President Vicente Sotto III has proposed a reenacted budget for the whole of 2019.

“Considering the numerous allegations being leveled at the 2019 budget both from the HOR [House of Representative] and the Senate, I will propose to Senator Loren, as chair of the Finance Committee, to withdraw the Senate GAB [General Appropriations Bill] version and go for a reenacted budget,” Sotto told reporters in a message on Wednesday, January 30.

“I hope that will erase all doubts and allegations of pork and other so-called insertions in the budget,” he added.

Sotto said the 2019 midterm elections would not be affected.

“The budget for the 2019 elections is in the 2018 budget,” Sotto said.

“I will tell Loren ASAP. We talked earlier and I’m sick and tired of the allegations,” he said.

Sotto made the statement after senators’ realignments in the 2019 allocation were questioned during the bicameral conference committee, with some alluding that it was pork.

Under its version of the budget, the Senate is seeking to realign almost P190 billion – way higher than the P51-billion realignment proposed by the House of Representatives – under the proposed P3.757-trillion budget this year.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, who has scrutinized the House’s budget bill and slammed insertions of their counterpart lawmakers, later disclosed the multibillion-peso worth of realignments he was proposing, for the sake of transparency.

The government is currently operating under the 2018 budget worth P3.767 trillion, after Congress failed to approve this year’s proposed allocation on time. This would be the case until a new budget is signed into law.

Lawmakers earlier eyed the passage of the 2019 budget by mid-February. Congress is set to go on recess for the 2019 campaign starting February 9. Lawmakers are set to return from May 20 to June 7. – Rappler.com