Only 34 legislators have said no to the bill that would lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 years old to 12 years old

Published 2:03 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Strong resistance from lawmakers and children's rights groups alike did not stop the majority of the House of Representatives from passing the bill that would lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 years old to 12 years old.

On Monday, January 28, a total of 146 legislators said yes to House Bill (HB) No. 8858, while only 34 said no. There were no abstentions. (READ: Highlights of House bill lowering criminal liability age to 12)

There are a total of 291 lawmakers sitting in the House. This means the remaining 111 legislators were absent during the vote, and their names will not be part of the list below. (READ: Lowering criminal liability age breaks Filipino core values – lawmakers)

Here is the list of lawmakers who voted yes and no to HB 8858, based on Journal No. 45 which contains the summary of the plenary proceedings on Monday:

YES:

Abayon, Neil (Aangat Tayo) Abellanosa, Rodrigo (Cebu City 2nd District) Abu, Raneo (Batangas 2nd District) Acharon, (South Cotabato 1st District) Acop, Romeo (Antipolo City 2nd District) Adiong, Ansaruddin (Lanao del Sur 1st District) Agarao, Benjamin Jr (Laguna 4th District) Albano, Rodolfo III (Isabela 1st District) Almario, Joel (Davao Oriental 2nd District) Almonte, Jorge (Misamis Occidental 1st District) Alvarez, Franz (Palawan 1st District) Alvarez, Mercedes (Negros Occidental 6th District) Angara Castillo, Bellaflor (Aurora) Antonio, Michelle (Agbiag) Aquino Magsaysay, Milagros (Senior Citizen) Aragones, Sol (Laguna 3rd District) Arbison, Munir (Sulu 2nd District) Arcillas, Arlene (Laguna 1st District) Arenas, Rose Marie (Pangasinan 3rd District) Barzaga, Jennifer (Cavite 4th District) Bataoil, Leopoldo (Pangasinan 2nd District) Belaro, Salvador Jr (1-Ang Edukasyon) Belmonte, Feliciano Jr (Quezon City 4th District) Belmonte, Ricardo (SBP) Bernos JB (Abra) Bertiz, John (ACTS-OFW) Biazon, Rufino (Muntinlupa City) Billones, Emmanuel (Capiz 1st District) Biron, Ferjenel (Iloilo 4th District) Bolilia, Lianda (Batangas 4th District) Bondoc, Juan Pablo (Pampanga 4th District) Bravo, Maria Vida (Masbate 1st District) Bulut Begtang, Eleanor (Apayao) Cagas, Mercedes (Davao del Sur) Calixto Rubiano, Emi (Pasay City) Caminero, Wilfredo (Cebu 2nd District) Campos, Luis Jr (Makati City 2nd District) Castelo, Winston (Quezon City 2nd District) Castro, Fredenil (Capiz, 2nd District) Cerilles, Aurora (Zamboanga del Sur 2nd District) Chipeco, Joaquin Jr (Laguna 2nd District) Co, Christopher (Ako Bicol) Cojuanco, Carlos (Tarlac 1st District) Cortuna, Julieta (A Teacher) Cua, Dakila (Quirino) Cueva, Leo (Negros Occidental 2nd District) Dalipe, Manuel Jose (Zamboanga City 2nd District) Datol, Francisco Jr (Senior Citizen) De Venecia, Christopher (Pangasinan 4th District) Duavit, Michael John (Rizal 1st District) Durano, Ramon VI (Cebu 5th District) Dy, Napoleon (Isabela 3rd District) Enverga, Anna (Quezon 1st District) Estrella, Conrado III (Abono) Eusebio, Rochard (Pasig City) Fernando, Bayani (Marikina City 1st District) Ferrer, Juliet (Negros Occidental 4th District) Floirendo, Antonio Jr (Davao del Norte 2nd District) Fortuno, Salvio (Camarines Sur 5th District) Garces, Ulysses (ABS) Garin, Oscar Jr (Iloilo 1st District) Garin, Sharon (AAMBIS-OWA) Gasataya, Greg (Bacolod City) Go, Ana Cristina (Isabela 2nd District) Gonzales, Alexandria (Mandaluyong City) Gonzalez, Fernando (Albay 3rd District) Gullas, Gerald Anthony (Cebu 1st District) Hernandez, Ferdinand (South Cotabato 2nd District) Hernandez, Paul (Kabayan) Herrera Dy (BH) Hofer, Ann (Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District) Kho, Elisa (Masbate 2nd District) Khonghun, Jeffrey (Zambales 1st District) Lacson, Virgilio (Manila Teachers) Lanete, Scott Davies (Masbate 3rd District) Laogan, Dennis (Ang Kabuhayan) Leachon, Salvador (Oriental Mindoro 1st District) Lopez, Carlo (Manila 2nd District) Lopez, Manuel Luis (Manila 1st District) Macapagal Arroyo, Gloria (Pampanga 2nd District) Madrona, Emmanuel (Romblon) Malapitan, Dale (Caloocan City 1st District) Mangudadatu, Suharto (Sultan Kudarat 1st District) Mangudadatu, Zajid (Maguindanao 2nd District) Marcoleta, Rodante (Sagip) Mariño, Mario Vittorio (Batangas 5th District) Marquez, Carlito (Aklan) Martinez, Eric (Valenzuela 2nd District) Mellana, Evelyn (Agusan del Sur 2nd District) Mending, Makmod Jr (Anak Mindanao) Montoro, Teodoro (Aasenso) Nieto, John Marvin (Manila 3rd District) Noel, Victoria Isabel (An Waray) Nolasco, Ramon (Cagayan 1st District) Oaminal, Henry (Misamis Occidental 2nd District) Olivarez, Eric (Parañaque City 1st District) Ortega, Pablo (La Union 1st District) Ortega, Vini Nola (Abono) Pacquiao, Rogelio (Sarangani) Palma Wilter Wee II (Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District) Pancho, Gavini (Bulacan 2nd District) Panganiban, Jose (Anac-IP) Panotes, Marisol (Camarines Norte 2nd District) Papandayan, Mauyag Jr (Lanao del Sur 2nd District) Pichay, Prospero Jr (Surigao del Sur 1st District) Pico, Pepito (Diwa) Pimentel, Johhny (Surigao del Sur 2nd District) Pineda, Enrico (1-Pacman) Relampagos, Rene (Bohol 1st District) Roa Puno, Cristina (Antipolo City 1st District) Robes, Florida (San Jose del Monte City) Rodriguez, Isidro (Rizal 2nd District) Rodriguez, Maximo Jr (Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District) Roman, Geraldine (Bataan 1st District) Romualdo, Xavier Jesus (Camiguin) Sacdalan, Jesus Nonato (North Cotabato 1st District) Sagarbarria, Manuel (Negros Oriental 2nd District) Sahali, Ruby (Tawi-Tawi) Salo, Ron (Kabayan) Sambar, Mark (PBA) Sangcopan, Amihilda (Anak Mindanao) Sarmiento, Edgar (Samar 1st District) Sema, Bai Sandra (Maguindanao 1st District) Siao, Frederick (Iligan City) Singson, Eric (Ilocos Sur 2nd District) Suansing, Estrellita (Nueva Ecija 1st District) Suansing, Horacio Jr (Sultan Kudarat 2nd District) Sy-Alvarado, Jose Antonio (Bulacan 1st District) Tan, Shernee (Kusug-Tausug) Teves, Arnolfo Jr (Negros Oriental 3rd District) Tiangco, Tobias (Navotas City) Ting, Randolph (Cagayan 3rd District) Tugna, Sherwin (CIBAC) Unabia, Peter (Misamis Oriental 1st District) Ungab, Alberto (Davao City 3rd District) Uy, Juliette (Misamis Oriental 2nd District) Uy, Rolando (Cagayan de Oro City 1st District) Vargas, Alfred (Quezon City 5th District) Velasco, Lord Allan (Marinduque) Velasco Catera, Tricia (Mata) Villanueva, Noel (Tarlac 3rd District) Villarica, Linabelle (Bulacan 4th District) Yap, Melecio Jr (Negros Occidental 1st District) Yap, Victor (Tarlac 2nd Dsitrict Yu, Divina Grace (Zamboanga del Sur 1st District) Zamora, Ronaldo (San Juan City)

NO:

Abaya, Francis (Cavite 1st District) Acosta Alba, Maria Lourdes (Bukidnon 1st District) Aggabao, Maria Lourdes (Isabela 4th District) Alejano, Gary (Magdalo) Amatong, Isagani (Zamboanga del Norte 3rd District) Atienza, Lito (Buhay) Banal, Jorge (Quezon City 3rd District) Belmonte, Jose Christopher (Quezon City 6th District) Bordado, Gabriel Jr (Camarines Sur 3rd District) Brosas, Arlene (Gabriela) Calderon, Peter (Cebu 7th District) Casilao, Ariel (Anakpawis) Castro, France (Alliance of Concerned Teachers) Cayetano, Pia (Taguig City-Pateros 2nd District) Daza, Raul (Northern Samar 1st District) De Jesus, Emmi (Gabriela) Elago, Sarah (Kabataan) Erice, Edgar (Caloocan City 2nd District) Flores, Florencio Jr (Bukidnon 2nd District) Fortun, Lawrence (Agusan del Norte 1st District) Garcia, Jose Enrique III (Bataan 2nd District) Go, Mark (Baguio City) Lagman, Edcel (Albay 1st District) Limkaichong, Jocelyn (Negros Oriental 1st District) Maceda, Edward (Manila 4th District) Marcos, Imelda (Ilocos Norte 2nd District) Roque, Rogelio (Bukidnon 4th District) Salon, Orestes (Agri) Santos Recto, Vilma (Batangas 6th District) Tinio, Tinio (Alliance of Concerned Teachers) Vergara, Rosanna (Nueva Ecija 3rd District) Villarin, Tom (Akbayan) Zarate, Carlos (Bayan Muna) Zubiri, Manuel (Bukidnon 3rd District)

– Rappler.com