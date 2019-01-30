The government says at least 1,000 jobs will be available for workers who were displaced due to Hanjin's bankruptcy

Published 5:55 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The government's Build, Build, Build team is organizing a job fair for workers of Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines who were displaced after the firm went bankrupt.

The job fair is set for February 9, a Saturday, at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Gym in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

In a statement, the government said around 70 employers from Build, Build, Build contractors, as well as companies within the freeport zone, will be at the job fair.

At least 1,000 jobs will be available, including vacancies for construction workers, welders, carpenters, engineers, and administrative staff.

According to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), there would be no job-skill mismatch as 2,779 Hanjin workers have already been profiled.

"Around 65% or 1,801 of the 2,779 profiled Hanjin workers are skilled in carpentry, 24% or 661...have skills in vulcanizing and welding, hence there will be no problem with job-skill mismatch if they work in the construction industry," Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III was quoted as saying.

Bello earlier said DOLE would assist some 3,800 Hanjin workers.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III also said the displaced Hanjin workers can look for jobs at the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone.

"According to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, a lot of jobs for skilled workers are needed at Clark as it shifts to high gear its program to transform New Clark City into the country's first smart and green metropolis," added Dominguez.

Hanjin workers can already pre-register for the job fair at the SBMA Gym, from 8:30 am to 2 pm on the following dates:

January 30 to 31

February 4

February 6 to 7

– Rappler.com