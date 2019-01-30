No one objected to AFP chief Benjamin Madrigal Jr's confirmation

Published 5:24 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, January 30, confirmed Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Benjamin Madrigal Jr.

Zamboanga 1st District Representative Seth Frederick Jalosjos, chair of the CA committee on national defense, moved for Madrigal’s confirmation.

No one objected to Jalosjos’ motion, while Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri seconded it.

Madrigal, who replaced General Carlito Galvez Jr in December 2018, is set to retire in September 2019.

Prior to his appointment, Madrigal was chief of the Davao-based Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom), where he led operations against the communist New People's Army.

Madrigal belongs to PMA Sandiwa Class of 1985, the same class as Galvez and retired army chief and now Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista.

Before Eastmincom, Madrigal beefed up his service reputation as commander of the Southern Luzon Command, and the Cagayan de Oro-based 4th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army. – Rappler.com