Robert is free for now after posting bail for an alarm and scandal case, but police say they are filing other cases against him

Published 9:24 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Alain "French Spiderman" Robert paid a P3,000 bail and was released by Makati police Wednesday evening, January 30, to hurdle the first of what looms to be a series of other cases he faces for climbing a building in the heart of the metro's Central Business District.

The 56-year-old Robert, was arrested Tuesday for his unauthorized scaling of the 45-story GT Tower along Ayala Avenue in Makati sans ropes or harness and using only his bare hands.

But though he ascended with bravado and no caution, there was at least one aspect he had prepared for. The Frenchman had a lawyer on the ground standing by, anticipating the legal consequences of his stunt.

Traffic along Ayala was disrupted as people stopped to watch and record his ascent.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ines Jr, Assistant Chief of Police for Operations (ACOPO) of Makati said Robert was released around 7 pm Wednesday, after posting a P3,000 bond.

It was Senior Deputy City Prosecutor Emmanuel D. Medina who ordered Robert's release for the alarm and scandal case.

Medina said Robert's arraingment was set February 12 at Metropolitan Trial Court (MTC) Branch 62.

Robert also faces trespassing cases, with preliminary investigation set February 4 and 11. – Rappler.com