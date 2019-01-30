The National Democratic Front condemns the killing of its publicly known consultant

Published 11:14 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The National Democratic Front condemned Wednesday, January 30, the killing of Randy Malayao and said this "may very well (be a) portent of worse moves against NDFP consultants."

The statement issued by Fidel V. Agcaoili, chair of the NDF, on its website said Malayao was a "publicly known consultant" of their group. The statement described Malayao, as having participated in the peace talks between the government and NDF two years ago. He was one of the NDF spokespersons during the formal negotiations in Oslo, Norway.

Malayao was asleep inside a bus on a stopover in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya, when he was gunned down around 2 am, Wednesday.

The police have organized a special investigation team to look into the killing.

"Ka Randy was a torture victim and a political prisoner for years under the Macapagal-Arroyo regime. He had been acquitted of all charges and was protected by the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantee (JASIG) as an NDFP peace consultant," said the statement.

Malayao was implicated in 2008 in the fatal ambush of former Cagayan Governor Rodolfo Aguinaldo. The charges however, were dismissed by a local court due to lack of evidence.

"His killing may very well (be a ) portent of worse moves against NDFP consultants for the peace talks many of whom, such as Vic Ladlad, Adel Silva and Rey Casambre, among others have already been arbitrarily arrested and slapped with trumped up charges," said the NDF statement.

It also added that this "indicates an escalation of attacks against peace consultants"

Earlier, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), in a statement, said Malayao's murder happened "when voices of opposition and human rights groups are tagged as enemies, making them possible subjects of assaults." – Rappler.com