Saudi Arabia carries out the death penalty against a 39-year-old Filipina household service worker found guilty of murder

Published 8:49 AM, January 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Saudi Arabia executed a 39-year-old Filipina household service worker found guilty of murder, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed Thursday, January 31.

The Filipina, whom the DFA did not identify, suffered the death penalty on Tuesday, January 29. The DFA sent its condolences to the family of the overseas Filipino worker (OFW).

"The Department regrets that it was not able to save the life of the Filipina after the Saudi Supreme Judicial Council classified her case as one in which blood money does not apply under Shariah law," said the DFA in a statement Thursday morning.

Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto said the embassy "provided her with a lawyer to assist her in all stages of her trial, sent representatives to visit her, and provided her family in the Philippines with regular updates about her case."

The DFA said it "has informed the next of kin who have requested for privacy during their time of bereavement."

More than 10 million Filipinos work overseas to seek better opportunities and send back money to their families. Of this number, around 2.3 million work in the Middle East and Africa. – Rappler.com