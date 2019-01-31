The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will issue a preventive suspension order that covers 10 units under Jumbo Transport's franchise

Published 11:16 PM, January 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A tourist bus bound for Baguio City collided with an 18-wheeler truck early Thursday morning, January 31, along Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), killing 5 people and injuring 49 others.

According to a police report, the crash happened around 5:10 am when a fast-moving Jumbo Transport passenger bus driven by Michael Sancajo crashed into the rear portion of a Foton tractor. The crash happened at the SCTEX portion of Concepcion, Tarlac.

The bus passengers were barangay officials and staff from Naic in Cavite, reportedly bound for Baguio for the municipal government's team-building and seminar.

Late Thursday, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said it would issue a preventive suspension order against Jumbo Transport.

It has 10 units under its tourist bus franchise, which is supposed to expire on December 10, 2021. Its franchise was approved on July 5, 2016, with an approved route to any point of Luzon from Las Piñas City.

The LTFRB said the insurance company has already released P400,000 to assist the victims, pending verification of all claims. – Rappler.com