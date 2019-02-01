They allegedly mishandled pieces of evidence from the bus where NDFP consultant Randy Malayao was shot dead

Published 12:06 PM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two police officials in Nueva Vizcaya have been sacked on Friday, February 1, by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde after allegedly committing "lapses" in probing the killing of National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) consultant Randy Malayao.

Nueva Vizcaya top cop Senior Superintendent Jeremias Aglugub and Aritao town police commander Chief Inspector Geovanni Cejes were sacked specifically for "mishandling evidence at the crime scene", PNP spokesman Senior Superintendent Bernard Banac told reporters in a text message.

Malayao was shot dead while asleep inside an Isabela-bound bus in Nueva Vizcaya early morning Wednesday, January 30. (READ: NDF: Killing of Randy Malayao means more attacks against peace consultants)

“The victim was still inside the bus when the suspect gunman went inside the bus then fired two successive shots upon the victim causing his untimely death,” said the spot report.

Cops recovered a bullet and two pieces of cartridge case at the scene. While it is rare that police commanders themselves handle pieces of evidence, they are usually sacked because of command responsibility if their subordinates commit compromising mistakes. – Rappler.com