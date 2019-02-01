In just the 3 warehouses in Binondo, the Bureau of Customs seizes over P700 million worth of bogus apparel

Published 2:37 PM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs – Intelligence Group (IG), confiscated various fake items in separete raids Thursday, January 31, in Binondo and Parañaque.

The Customs operation in Biniondo, Manila yielded P700 million worth counterfeit apparel and shoes from a group of warehouse units.

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero said his team found inside bogus items marked as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Polo Ralph Lauren, Supreme, Roxy, Marvel, Hello Kitty, Billabong, among others.

“The operation stemmed from the complaint we received from the brand representative of Nike in the Philippines that there are building units in Binondo containing fake goods. This prompted our intelligence team to conduct an investigation on the subject warehouse units,” said Commissioner Guerrero.

Guerrero said their raid of 3 warehouses yielded nearly 2,500 sacks of counterfiet goods.

Meanwhile, Guerrero also authorized the inspection of two warehouses along Meliton Espiritu Street, Steelhauz Compound, Sucat, Parañaque City.

This operation confiscated also P150 million worth of fake items bearing brands such as Nike, Adidas, Red Bull, Tsing Tao, HP, Heineken, Oakley, Under Armour, Champion, Tribal, Bench, Peppa Pig, Disney-Minions, Disney-Minnie Mouse, Cetaphil, Spiderman, Oneal, and Jaguar.

The seized goods in both operations are now under Customs control for safekeeping. Customs will now implement seizure and forfeiture proceedings for violation of the Customs laws, as well the violation of the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines. – Rappler.com