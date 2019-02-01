The Office of Transportation Security raises 'Security Condition 2,' which means an additional layer of security measures must be employed by aircraft operators and state agencies

Published 4:58 PM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Airports are on heightened security alert following the bombings in Mindanao, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed.

In a text message to Rappler, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio confirmed that heightened security measures "are currently employed as directed by the Office of Transportation Security (OTS)."

CAAP, in a statement on Friday, February 1, said that airport security councils (ASCs) in 12 area centers have convened to revist and update their contigency plans and simulate exercises in case of a bomb incident. The meetings simultaneously happened on January 28.

Apolonio said that several airports are under each area center. According to CAAP, ASCs were created in the following areas:

Laoag

Tuguegarao

Plaridel

Puerto Princesa

Legazpi

Iloilo

Bohol-Panglao

Tacloban

Zamboanga

Laguindingan

Davao

Butuan

CAAP airports that have commercial operations have their own security councils as well, Apolonio said.

Meanwhile, the following Mindanao airports' ASCs have also convened to assess and manage risks:

Jolo Airport

Sanga-Sanga Airport

Pagadian Airport

Dipolog Airport

Ozamis Airport

Cotabato Airport

General Santos International Airport

Apolonio said that the 12 abovementioned areas will be putting in place stricter measures, as discussed during their meeting:

Upon disembarkation

Aircraft security checks upon disembarkation



Aircraft access management



Mandatory removal of shoes



In-flight catering security plan development



Random searches using the Explosive Trace Detection System

Landside and airside security

Deployment of behavioral observation personnel at the passenger terminal building, front-of-the-house and landside parking area



Increasing security patrol visibility



Deployment of government armored assets



K9 Explosive Detection Units and bomb squad



Development of a strong security culture

OTS raised "Security Condition 2" in airports, which means an additional layer of security measures must be put in place by aircraft operators and state agencies. (READ: Bottled liquids banned inside train stations)

The police and military are on heightened alert after bombs exploded at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu.

The twin bombing, claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS), killed at least 22 and injured 110 people. (READ: What we know so far: Jolo Cathedral bombing)

Another blast happened inside a mosque in Zamboanga City. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said, however, that he doubted the mosque attack was connected to the Jolo bombing. – Rappler.com