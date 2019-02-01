Repair works for the CP Garcia bridge along C5 Road will happen for a year, starting Wednesday, February 6

Published 7:44 PM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Brace for heavier traffic as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) conducts repair works of a flyover and a bridge along C5 Road.

In an advisory on Thursday, January 31, the Pasig City Command Center (C3) said contractor Mac Builders will be retrofitting the C5 flyover and CP Garcia Bridge in Pasig for a year, starting Wednesday, February 6.

The repair work would effectively affect nearby cities Makati and Taguig.

The Pasig C3 asked motorists to take an alternate route.

In a separate statement, DPWH said it will be conducting road reblocking and repair works starting Friday, February 1 at 11 pm until February 4, at the following portions of C5 Southbound:

After Lanuza Avenue before Bagong Ilog flyover

Across SM Aura

In July 2018, DPWH National Capital Region said 36 bridges in 10 cities in the metro needs to be strengthened in the event of a strong earthquake. When the West Valley Fault moves, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake could hit Metro Manila. (LOOK: High resolution West Valley Fault maps launched)

CP Garcia bridge is among the bridges that received allocation from the P726.78-million DPWH budget in 2018 for bridge retrofitting. – Rappler.com