Published 12:04 AM, February 02, 2019

LEMERY, Batangas – A mayoralty candidate in Batangas was arrested for allegedly harboring a criminal after he was caught on Thursday evening, January 31, with his bodyguard – who is tagged as the No. 2 most wanted person in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon).

Region 4A police director Chief Superintendent Edward Carranza identified the suspect as Lester de Sagun, 40, a resident of and mayoralty candidate in San Nicolas town.

De Sagun is now under police custody for violation of PD 1829 (harboring a criminal), illegal possession of firearms and election gun ban.

Carranza said joint personnel of Batangas, Quezon, and Region 4A Police arrested De Sagun with bodyguard Miko Michael Caguitla, 26, in Barangay Bagong Sikat, Lemery, at around 10:20 pm. They were aboard a pick-up with license plate DNV-778.

Caguitla is a resident of Candelaria, Quezon and has an oustanding arrest warrant for murder issued by Judge Dennis Galahad Orendain of the Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branch 53, in Lucena City.

Caguitla was also caught with a black body bag containing a caliber 9mm pistol with inserted magazine loaded with 7 rounds of live ammunition and an ammunition box containing 27 pieces of live ammunition.

Also arrested were Vicente Andal, 53, and Exequiel Caringal Jr., 59, a businessman. Andal was in possession of a caliber .45 pistol while Caringal had with him a 9mm gun. Both are temporarily detained at the Lemery Municipal Police Station and are facing charges of violation of the Omnibus Election Code and PD 10591, or the illegal possession of firearms. – Rappler.com