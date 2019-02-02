Published 12:32 PM, February 02, 2019
Updated 1:28 PM, February 02, 2019
SALUBUNGAN. The UP community on January 26, 2019, welcome Lumad from various communities in Mindanao through the Salubungan, a symbolic activity to launch the Lumad Bakwit School inside the UP Diliman campus. Photo by Maria Tan Rappler
PICTURE PERFECT. An artist sketches his ideal view of the Manila Bay during the start of the bay's rehabilitation on January 27, 2019. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
'HOT SPRING'. People enjoy a dip in a hotpot-shaped hot spring pool at a hotel in Hangzhou in China's Zhejiang province on January 27, 2019, to promote a healthy lifestyle in the run-up to the Lunar New Year which begins the first week of February. Photo by AFP
TOUGH GUY. A competitor falls in a muddy pool as they take part in the Tough Guy endurance event near Wolverhampton, England, on January 27, 2019. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP
TRIBUTE. President Rodrigo Duterte pays his last respects to one of the victims of the twin bombings at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu, as he visited Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Jolo on January 28, 2019. Malacañang photo
TEARFUL HOMECOMING. The remains of Coast Guard Seaman Second Jaypee Galicha, who died during the twin explosion at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Jolo, Sulu, is received by family members as it arrives at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on January 29, 2019. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
AFTERMATH. Residents of Talayan, Quezon City, on January 29, 2019, pick up the pieces and pore over what was left of their homes after a blaze razed their community on January 28, 2019. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
STUNT. French urban free-climber Alain Robert popularly known as the "French Spiderman", scales the side of the 47-storey GT Tower in Makati City on January 29, 2019. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
VIKING FESTIVAL Guizers dressed as Vikings from the Jarl Squad set fire to the longship with burning brands as they take part in the Up Helly Aa festival in Lerwick, Shetland Islands, on January 29, 2019. Photo by Andy Buchanan/AFP
FLAG RETREAT. Sri Lankan Air force officers hold the national flag while it is lowered as part of a daily ceremony during sunset at the Galle Face Green promenade in Colombo on January 30, 2019. Photo by Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP
MUMMY. French forensic doctor Philippe Charlier examines the Guano mummy with Ecuadorian technicians in a laboratory at the Cultural Heritage Institute of Ecuador in Quito on January 30, 2019. Photo by Rodrigo Buendia/AFP
TRADITIONAL RACE. Dutch ice skaters participate in a 200km marathon on frozen Lake Weissensee in Austrian Alps on January 31, 2019, used as a replacement for a traditional race, the "Elfstedentocht". Photo by Joe Klamar/AFP
FROSTED VEGETABLES. A farmer in Atok, Benguet shows his frosted farm produce amid the plunging temperature that caused frost in some parts of the town as temperature dipped to 9.4 degrees celsius on January 30, 2019. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
Children touch piglets inside a mall in Binondo, Manila on February 1, 2019, during a ceremony as part of celebrations ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
– Rappler.com