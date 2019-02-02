Troops engage in an 'intense firefight' with Abu Sayyaf members under Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, believed to be involved in the Jolo cathedral bombing

Published 3:09 PM, February 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Government troops on Saturday, February 2, clashed with around a hundred Abu Sayyaf members under sub leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, who is believed to be behind the deadly twin blasts in the Jolo Cathedral.

Troops from the 5th Scout Ranger Battalion under Lieutenant Colonel Marlo Jomalesa encountered the Abu Sayyaf group in Sitio Sungkog in Barangay Kabbon Takas, Patikul town at 11:30 am on Saturday, said Lieutenant Colonel Gerry Besana, Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) spokesperson.

He said the Abu Sayyaf numbered "more or less 100."

No reports on casualties on either side were given as the "intense firefight" was said to be still ongoing as of posting.

Besana earlier tagged Sawadjaan's group as behind the recent Jolo bombings, based on CCTV footage around the site.

Sawadjaan was among the Abu Sayyaf leaders reportedly wounded during an encounter with government troops in Sulu in September 2018. – With a report from Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com