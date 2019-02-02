The Bureau of Customs and the National Veterinary Quarantine Service reminds all passengers and importers of the ban from bringing in into the country pork products from 13 identified with outbreaks of the African Swine Fever

Published 4:31 PM, February 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs – Manila International Container Port (MICP) and the National Veterinary Quarantine Service (NVQS) of the Bureau of Animal Industry agreed Tuesday, January 30, to implement stricter agricultural quarantine policies and regulations, particularly over swine products.

Erastus Austria, district collector of the Customs (MICP) said the tightening was still part of an order by the Department of Agriculture issued in 2018.

That DA order being reinforced was for a temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild pigs and their products including pork meat and semen originating from the following countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine, and Zambia.

The DA issed the order after outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) were monitored in these countries.

Also, in 2018, the DA issued Memorandum Order No. 22 which prohibited the use of catering food wastes/left-overs from the international and domestic airports and seaports as swine swill feed throughout the country.

Tapped in this renewed effort is the Association of International Shipping Lines (AISL).

An ASF awareness campaign is being implemented at the national level to warn the public, especially the arriving passengers and importers, to comply with the policies and regulations set by the BOC and BAI.

Arriving passengers and importers must obtain clearance of their agricultural products to ensure the safety and welfare of the general public.

Aside from Austria also in the meeting were representatives from Bureau of Customs - Port of Manila and MICP, Philippine Ports Authority, DA-Quarantine Group-MICP, Bureau of Plant Industry, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Philippine Coast Guard, International Container Terminal Services, Inc, and Maritime Industry Authority. – Rappler.com