Police confiscate firearms from the suspects in the killing of Barangay Bagong Silangan chairwoman and Quezon City congressional candidate Crisell Beltran

Published 2:42 PM, February 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested 4 suspects in the killing of Barangay Bagong Silangan chairwoman and Quezon City congressional candidate Crisell Beltran, police announced on Sunday, February 3.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the 4 suspects were arrested with firearms and a grenade after cops spotted them along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday, February 1. They were identified as Teofilo Formanes, Ruel Juab, Orlando Juab, and Joppy Juab.

The 4 suspects were presented in a press conference inside Camp Karingal, the headquarters of the QCPD, with Metro Manila top cop Director Guillermo Eleazar and Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte. This, despite the PNP's recent reiteration of their ban against presenting suspects to the media. (READ: A rule too late? PNP bans presenting suspects to the media)

Sought for comment, QCPD spokesperson Senior Inspector Rohaina Asalan denied that the suspects were presented. She said the police officials only publicly "spoke" with the suspects with video and photo cameras around.

The 4 were accused of killing Beltran and her driver Melchor Sita through an ambush on Wednesday, January 30, leading to murder and frustrated murder complaints.

Cops earlier announced that they are looking into politics as the likely motive behind the assassination. Beltran was running as 2nd district congresswoman in Quezon City.

According to QCPD director Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel, they are still searching for two other suspects who escaped in the Commonwealth encounter, and are continuing their investigation until they have found the mastermind. – Rappler.com