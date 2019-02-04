The Senate public order committee probes the killings of local officials since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office

Published 8:31 AM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Monday 10 am, February 4 will begin its probe into the killings of local officials since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office.

Led by police-chief-turned-senator Panfilo Lacson, the Senate public order committee will gather law enforcers and local government employees to get to the bottom of the killings.

"If these personalities who have security detail are not safe, what more the ordinary Filipino?" Lacson said when he first announced the probe.

The investigation was prompted by the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe, who was shot dead 3 days before Christmas 2018 just after he completed a gift-giving program in Daraga town, Albay.

Prior to the killing of Batocabe, Rappler counted at least 7 vice mayors and 12 mayors killed since President Duterte assumed office in July 2016.

Most of the killings were perpetrrated vigilante-style, with gunmen swooping close to the target on a motorcycle, shooting them, then escaping as quickly as they arrived.

