Published 9:19 AM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Alias Kamah, the main suspect in the deadly Jolo Cathedral bombing has surrendered to Philippine authorities, police chief Oscar Albayalde announced on Monday, February 4.

In a Camp Crame press briefing, Albayalde said Kamah and 4 of his cohorts turned themselves in "over the weekend."

Kamah has been tagged as the main suspect of the Jolo Cathedral bombing by the police and military after seeing a man believed to be him in CCTV clips around the church during the blasts.

After the man turned out to be a student only, the police and military said they still believe Kamah to be the main suspect, citing intelligence.

He was earlier identified as the brother of fallen Abu Sayyaf leader Surakah Ingog, who died in August 2018.

More to follow. – Rappler.com