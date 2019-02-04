The buses are from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Philippine Coast Guard

Published 10:17 PM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After receiving flak from netizens and a formal letter from the Cavite Governor Boying Remulla proposing solutions to problems encountered by commuters at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), the Department of Transportation is trying out a partial solution.

In a post on its official Facebook page on Monday night, February 4, PITX on announced it would be offering free shuttle service from Mall of Asia (MOA) to the terminal during weekdays. The loading area will be near MOA Arena, from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 9:30 pm.

PITX, operated by private firm, will be using 5 buses lent to the Department of Transportation by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte, PITX opened shop in November 2018. It houses transportation bays for buses, jeepneys, and UV Express shuttles to and from Cavite and other destinations south of Metro Mainla, as well as commercial spaces and office buildings. Provincial buses without city operation permits are not permitted to go beyond this terminal. (READ: Here's your Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange guide)

The terminal is still on partial operations, with many commuters complaining about long lines, hour-long waiting time for the next bus or shuttle and the lack of connecting rides to and from various points in Metro Manila. – Rappler.com