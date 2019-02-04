The mayor is transferred back to his detention cell in Legazpi City, Albay

Published 11:27 PM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo, the alleged mastermind in the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe, was discharged from the University of Santo Tomas Hospital in Legazpi City on Monday night, February 4.

Baldo, who was arrested on January 22 for illegal possession of firearms, was transferred back to his detention cell in Legazpi City, Albay.

He was rushed to the hospital on January 22, just hours after he was arrested. Bicol police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief Senior Superintendent Arnold Ardiente said Baldo suffered an asthma attack. He did not disclose any history of asthma attacks during his booking procedure for detention.

The alleged hitman in Batocabe's killing tagged Baldo as the mastermind of the crime. Batocabe was running for Daraga mayor in the May elections against reelectionist Baldo.

The mayor has maintained his innocence in the case. – with reports from Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler.com