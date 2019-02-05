'We are confident that as we meet our ultimatum in May 2019, we can present to the public an improved water quality in Bacuit Bay that is safe and fit for bathing and swimming,' says DENR Mimaropa Regional Executive Director Henry Adornado

Published 9:26 AM, February 05, 2019

PALAWAN, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is aiming to make some portions of El Nido’s Bacuit Bay – found to have high coliform levels – fit for public swimming by May 2019.

“We are confident that as we meet our ultimatum in May 2019, we can present to the public an improved water quality in Bacuit Bay that is safe and fit for bathing and swimming,” said DENR Mimaropa Regional Executive Director Henry Adornado in a statement sent to the media over the weekend. (READ: El Nido: Tourism's boon and bane)

In November 2018, El Nido was spared from being closed down, but was given 6 months to address problematic areas, notably the water quality in Bacuit Bay that received untreated waste water coming from business establishments and households. (READ: El Nido rehab to focus on water quality, coastal easement, carrying capacity)

DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu had ordered the bay's restoration by declaring a Water Quality Management Area (WQMA), as mandated under the Republic Act 9275 or the Clean Water Act of 2004. He also imposed a swimming ban in areas found to have high coliform levels.

WQMA is an integrated water quality management system designed to protect and save bodies of water through the collaborative efforts of the government and various stakeholders.

While the coliform figures went down as 2018 ended, some areas still fail to meet the water quality guidelines of 100 most probable number (MPN)/100ml for Class SB waters or those suitable for ecotourism and recreational activities.

Based on the water testing conducted on December 28, 2018, the coliform levels were recorded in the following barangays:

Masagana - 110 MPN/100ml

Maligaya 130 MPN/100ml

Buena Suerte 130 MPN/100ml.

The same water sampling also revealed swollen coliform levels from 4outfalls that drain into the bay:

Cabugao - 79,000 MPN/100ml

Masagana - 13,000 MPN/100ml

El Nido Estero - 11,000MPN/100ml

Corong-corong - 17,000 MPN/100ml

Last week, the regional Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) held a forum orienting El Nido stakeholders on the stages in establishing the Bacuit Bay WQMA. These include public consultations and the creation of a governing board that would craft and implement a 10-year action plan to address the bay’s water quality issue.

To inform stakeholders of their role in preventing further degradation of water quality in Bacuit Bay, the forum also tackled waste water treatment technologies, possible financing institutions that would help commercial establishments improve their facilities, and the application process for securing DENR permits and other requirements.

“I hope this forum would serve as our guide in performing our respective roles in protecting Bacuit Bay and preventing it from turning into another Boracay,” Adornado said.

The DENR is working with the El Nido municipal government to put up a one-stop-shop to assist concerned stakeholders in complying with the requirements, such as securing a discharge permit, a permit to operate, hazardous waste generator identification, and the designation of a pollution control officer, among others.

The agency also prioritized the building of an additional office and a bacteriological laboratory in El Nido where the EMB can immediately perform necessary water tests without having to fly back to Manila every now and then. – Rappler.com