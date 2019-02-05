No casualties have been reported so far

Published 9:12 PM, February 05, 2019

LANAO DEL NORTE, Philippines – Two grenade explosions occurred here on Tuesday, February 5, a day before the second leg of the Bangsamoro plebiscite.

One of the explosions occurred in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte, around 4:50 pm Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

"The explosive was emplaced under a dump truck parked at the back of the municipal hall," said Col. Thomas Sedano, the 2nd Mechanized Brigade commander.

"Currently the area was already cordoned while the elements of PNP Explosive Ordnance Division were conducting investigation to determine the kind of explosive and identify culprits of the incident," Sedano added.

Another explosion occurred near a Petron gasoline station along the national highway in Maranding, Lala, Lanao del Norte.

There were no recorded casualties as well. Authorities are still verifying what type of fragmentation exploded. (READ: Comelec: Security is 'main concern' in BOL plebiscite on February 6)

The explosion in Maranding occurred while K9 units were inspecting vehicles parked outside the Christ the King Church.

Witnesses outside the church said that K9 units sat on the suspected motorcyle, forcing authorities to take the motorcycle and bring it to the Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Headquarters for inspection.

"Everything is under control, and we encourage everyone not to panic and exercise their right to vote," said Major General Roseller Murillo, 1st Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Zampelan commander.

"Rest assured that the Tabak troopers and PNPs will respond to any eventualities that will emerge during and after the BOL election," Murillo added. – Rappler.com