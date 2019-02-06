The meeting in Davao City is one of the private activities President Rodrigo Duterte has busied himself with after a weekend of rumors of his death

Published 10:04 AM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has met with the families of soldiers killed in clashes with the Abu Sayyaf and in the Jolo cathedral bombing, Malacañang said on Wednesday, February 6.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte had the "private meeting" with the families on Monday, February 4.

It involved families of 5 soldiers killed in action during an encounter with the terrorist group on February 2 in Patikul, Sulu. The family members of a soldier killed during the January 27 bombing of Jolo cathedral were also present.

The meeting took place in Matina Enclaves in Davao City.

"The President condoled with the bereaved families and honored the fallen soldiers from their heroism by awarding them the Order of Lapu-Lapu (rank of Kalasag)," said Panelo.

Duterte also promised them that the government would provide livelihood and employment assistance, and help in education and housing.

Private activities

The meeting with soldiers' families was among private events Duterte attended after a weekend of rumors that he had died. The President had gone on Facebook Live on Sunday, February 3, to deny the rumors and mock those who spread them.

Since then, Duterte has not had any public events that media were invited to cover. His private events since the weekend were his meeting with soldiers in Davao City on Monday, followed by an evening visit to the grave of his parents to commemorate the death anniversary of his mother, Soledad Roa Duterte.

On Tuesday, Duterte was in Cagayan de Oro City to attend the wake of Solona Torralba Canoy, wife of former Cagayan de Oro City mayor and veteran broadcaster Reuben Canoy.

– Rappler.com