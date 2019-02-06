Under House Bill 8909, any person found possessing illegal drugs during a social gathering may face the death penalty and a fine of up to P10 million

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives added another drug-related crime that lawmakers want to be punished with the death penalty – possession of illegal drugs during parties and social gatherings or meetings.

Legislators approved on 3rd and final reading House Bill (HB) 8909 with a vote of 172-0-0 on Monday, February 4.

House committee on dangerous drugs chairperson Robert Ace Barbers told Rappler on Wednesday, February 6, that the measure is "consistent" with the death penalty bill passed by the House in March 2017. (READ: When the House whips go to work for the death penalty)

HB 8909 would amend Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 so that any person found possessing illegal drugs during a social gathering "or in the proximate company of at least two persons" would face "life imprisonment to death" and a fine between P500,000 and P10 million.

This is "regardless of the quantity and purity of such dangerous drugs."

In 2016, 5 young attendees of the Closeup Forever Summer concert died after suffering from a drug overdose. They allegedly took the illegal designer drug called "green amore," a mixture of methylenedioxymethamphetamine or ecstasy, methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, and cialis, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. (READ: Music, drugs, and alcohol: Do young Filipinos party to get high?)

Drug possession was not among the drug-related crimes listed under the previously approved death penalty measure or HB 4727. Barbers explained that the provisions of HB 8909 would be in effect only if the bill reimposing the capital punishment in the Philippines becomes a law.

The death penalty measure, however, has remained pending in the Senate since 2017. It is not a priority for senators.

Surprisingly, Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo is among the co-authors of HB 8909. This is despite the Pampanga 2nd District congresswoman thumbing down the bill proposing the death penalty for drug convicts in 2017.

A devout Catholic, Arroyo abolished the death penalty in 2006 when she was still president. (READ: When politics and principles clash on the death penalty) – Rappler.com