Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo says the department has recorded 861 suspected measles cases in Metro Manila as of February 2

Published 4:41 PM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health on Wednesday, February 6, confirmed a measles outbreak in the National Capital Region.

In a text message to Rappler, Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said they declared a measles outbreak on Wednesday after recording 861 suspected measles cases in Metro Manila as of Saturday, February 2.

More to follow. – with a report from Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com