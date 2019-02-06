A joint team from the municipal and provincial police raided the house of Eduardo Lopes Sr, chairman of Barangay Aglao in the municipality of San Marcelino

Published 1:52 PM, February 06, 2019

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Several unlicensed guns were confiscated from a barangay chairman after authorities raided his house in Barangay Aglao in San Marcelino town on Tuesday, February 5.

Armed with a search warrant issued by Judge Roline Ginez Jabalde of Regional Trial Court Branch 74 in Olongapo City, a joint team from the municipal and provincial police raided the house of Eduardo Lopes Sr, 61, married, chairman of Barangay Aglao at around 8:30 am.

According to Senior Inspector Teddy Padauan, San Marcelino chief of police, they enforced the search warrant issued last January 28 after surveillance reports turned out to be positive that the suspect owned several unlicensed firearms.

Recovered from the suspect were: one caliber 45 Colt Pistol with 6 magazines and live ammunition; one caliber 25 pistol and a magazine; one 12 gauge shotgun AKKAR Altay and ammunition; one firearm of undetermined caliber; and other assorted live ammunitions for caliber 22 magnum, 25, 32, .38, 9mm, and 5 long magazines for M16 rifle.

Lopes was brought to the San Marcelino municipal police station along with the confiscated evidence for proper documentation and disposition.

He is facing a case for violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehesive Firearms and Ammunition Act of 2013.

A gun ban has also been is in effect nationwide since January 13, the start of the election period. It will last until June 12. Only the Comelec can grant exemptions. – Rappler.com