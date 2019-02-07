The early morning fire reaches 1st alarm and lasts an hour

Published 8:42 AM, February 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Nine people died after fire razed a house in Maricaban, Pasay City early Thursday morning, February 7.

Fire investigators from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) identified the victims as the following:

Mark Joseph Calma, 23

John Clark Calma, 17

Andrew James Calma, 11

Michael Calma, 44.

Jhulea Janet Guablas, 16

Nichole Guablas, 9

Andrei James Guablas, 2

Julius Guablas, 39

Rheadela Guablas, 40

The mother of the Calma family was able to escape from the second floor where they live.

Meanwhile, the entire Guablas family died in the fire. They were all living on the first floor of the house.

The fire reached the first alarm and was declared fire out by 3:17 am., an hour after firefighters were able to respond to the incident.

