Published 11:01 AM, February 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered 108 local government units (LGUs) to explain why they do not have solid waste management plans as provided under the law.

"We don't want another case of Manila Bay. These LGUs have, unfortunately, been accustomed to leniency," Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement on Thursday, February 7.

DILG spokesman and Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya said it was the "first time" for the DILG to hold as many LGUs accountable for garbage mismanagement.

What law required this? Republic Act No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 requires LGUs to have waste management plans.

Section 16 of RA 9003 states: "The province, city or municipality, through its local solid waste management boards, shall prepare its respective 10-year solid waste management plans consistent with the national solid waste management framework."

The plan should outline the LGUs system of "re-use, recycling and composting" of all the wastes generated in its jurisdiction.

What now? The LGUs have 10 days after receiving the order to give their explanation. If they fail to do so, the DILG will file administrative complaints against them before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Based on the DILG tally, 78 of the LGUs without a solid waste management plan are from the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. – Rappler.com