Published 11:16 AM, February 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday, February 7, expanded the measles outbreak to other areas of Luzon and Central and Eastern Visayas.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III made the announcement in a news briefing as he reiterated his appeal to the public to have children vaccinated against measles.

"We are expanding the outbreak from Metro Manila to the other regions as cases have increased in the past weeks," Duque said.

He said the DOH made the announcement also "to strengthen the surveillance of new cases and to alert mothers and caregivers to be more vigilant." – Rappler.com