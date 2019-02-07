The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 clarifies the liquids which can be brought inside its trains, as a recently enforced ban draws criticism

Published 8:00 PM, February 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Following public backlash over the ban on liquids inside train stations, the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) management issued a list of allowed liquids.

The following items are allowed inside the MRT3:

Baby formula and breast milk in bottles, if the passenger is traveling with a baby or small child

Drinking water to be used by the baby or small child

All prescription and over-the-counter medications

Liquids including water, juice, and liquid nutrition or gels for passenger with a disability or life-threatening condition

Life-support and life-sustaining liquids such as bone marrow, blood products, and those for transplant organs

Items used to augment the body for medical and cosmetic reasons such as mastectomy products, prosthetic breasts, bras or shells containing gels, saline solution, or other liquids

Gels or frozen liquids needed for disability or medical-related items used by persons with disabilities or medical conditions

The MRT3 management said that bottled drinks, water, and any liquid substance not mentioned are still banned, as these may be used to create a liquid bomb.

They explained that liquid bombs are composed of nitroglycerin, which has the following components: carbon, nitrogen, hydrogen, and oxygen.

"Nitroglycerin is oily and clear, so if it is poured [into] an opaque lotion bottle, no one would know what is inside. Because it is clear and oily, nitroglycerin would be easy to conceal in lotion or shampoo bottles. Nitroglycerin's inherent instability would make this bottle very dangerous for you to carry around," the MRT3 management explained.

Banned items that were confiscated upon entry may be returned upon exit, with proper verification by the station supervisor, the MRT3 management said.

Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said the abovementioned guidelines only apply to the MRT3. The Light Rail Transit and the Philippine National Railways have their own rules.

Libiran added that the ban will last until the Philippine National Police advises the railway lines to go back to their normal security protocols. (READ: Airports on heightened security alert after Jolo bombing)

"We do not want to be lax in our security measures across all transport sectors so as to ensure the safety and security of our passengers," she said.

The police and the military are on heightened alert after bombs exploded at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu, last January 27. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the twin blasts. (READ: What we know so far: Jolo Cathedral bombing) – Rappler.com