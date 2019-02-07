Samuel Obispo, 45, is facing charges of violating Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Act of 2013

Published 9:41 PM, February 07, 2019

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Four illegal firearms were confiscated from a farmer after joint operatives raided his house in Barangay Omaya, San Narciso town, Thursday morning, February 7.

Armed with a search warrant issued by Judge Vicente Fernandez Jr of San Narciso Municipal Trial Court in Zambales dated February 1, joint elements of the San Narciso and Zambales Police conducted the operation at around 6 am.

Senior Inspector Noel Sitjar, San Narciso municipal police chief, identified the suspect as Samuel Obispo, 45.

Authorities recovered a caliber 45 gun without serial number, an Armscor 38 revolver, a caliber 22 gun, an improvised long barrel gun and assorted ammunitions.

The suspect is currently detained at the San Narciso police station. He is facing numerous cases of violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Act of 2013.

A gun ban has also been is in effect nationwide since January 13, the start of the election period. It will last until June 12. Only the Comelec can grant exemptions. – Rappler.com