Published 8:06 AM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Police apprehended 8 men and a minor who fired indiscriminately while onboard their moving cars in Malate, Manila, early Thursday morning, February 7.

The Manila Police District (MPD) said the suspects were aboard 3 vehicles: a black Honda Civic (with plate number WDT 710), a yellow Honda Civic (ZJZ 795), and a Honda Jazz (WMO 503).

The suspects are:

Marjay Dominguez, 29, whom the MPD identified as the one who fired the shots

Anjho Padilla, 27

Jeffrey Mendoza, 32

Angel Mirano, 18

Julius Doliente, 30

Beulah Grace Morillo, 23

Wendel de Guzman, 24

Marc Sanchez, 21

A 16-year-old boy whose name is withheld

Investigation showed that, at around 6 am Thursday, Dominguez fired his caliber .9mm pistol along MH Del Pilar Street in Malate.

The SWAT unit of the MPD and members of Police Station 9 were deployed to the area to disarm Dominguez. His compananions didn't possess weapons.

The gun of Dominguez has plate number: CDC 791. Police said his gun was loaded when they confiscated it.

Other pieces of evidence seized inside one of the cars were two magazines loaded with ammunition and spent shells. – Rappler.com