Here are alternate routes for cars and trucks going to the Port Area in Manila

Published 4:38 PM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of the Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) will be closed to vehicles starting Saturday, February 9, for the construction of Skyway Stage 3 that will connect it with the Southern Luzon Expressway (SLEX).

In a joint press briefing, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Jojo Garcia said the closure will affect Balintawak Cloverleaf and the Camachile flyover in Quezon City, Bagong Barrio in Caloocan City, and the east and west service roads.

The following roads will be closed to the public starting Saturday at 11 pm until December this year:

No entry to NLEX at Camachile flyover: Motor vehicles from Quirino Highway to Balintawak, trucks to Port Area or A. Bonifacio

Motor vehicles from Quirino Highway to Balintawak, trucks to Port Area or A. Bonifacio EDSA-A. Bonifacio Ramp closed: Motor vehicles and trucks from EDSA to Port Area

Garcia advised the public to take the following alternate routes:

From EDSA to Port Area:

Cars and vans: Take De Jesus Street to C3 Road, turn right to Port Area



Trucks: Take EDSA U-turn slot to A. Bonifacio Avenue, turn right to Port Area

From Quirino Highway to Balintawak:

Cars, vans, and public utility jeepneys: Take West Service Road (one-way southbound only)

Trucks from Quirino Highway, Mindanao Avenue, or Congressional Avenue to Port Area

Take NLEX Smart Connect Interchange to A Bonifacio Avenue

The Skyway Stage 3 project of the San Miguel Corporation-led Citra Central Expressway Corporation is a 17.54-kilometer elevated expressway. It will stretch from Balintawak in Quezon City to Buendia in Makati City.

Project manager Alex Solomon said he is hopeful that the target completion for the long-delayed Skyway Stage 3 project would be attained this year.

NLEX Corporation, formerly the Manila North Tollways Corporation, is the builder and concessionaire of the NLEX. It also operates the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

NLEX Corporation is a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, which in turn is a subsidiary of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. – Rappler.com