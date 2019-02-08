Fliteline Aviation School pilot Captain Navern Nagaraja and his student Kuldeep Singh where onboard a Cessna plane for training when they went missing on February 4

Published 5:53 PM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine authorities on Friday, February 8, found the bodies of two Indians who went missing while on a flight training course in Bataan earlier this week.

In a statement on Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that a joint task force recovered the bodies of Fliteline Aviation School pilot Captain Navern Nagaraja and his student Kuldeep Singh, who were killed in a plane crash and "were burnt beyond recognition."

"The cadavers have been airlifted by a Philippine Air force Sokol helicopter and brought to the Command Center at Barangay Mabiga, Hermosa, Bataan before it was airlifted to Orani town to be turned over to authorities," CAAP said.

Nagaraja and Singh departed Plaridel Airport in Bulacan at 7:20 am on Monday, February 4, onboard a two-seater Cessna C152, for a touch-and-go landing maneuver at Subic Airport in Olongapo. They were supposed to be back in Bulacan by 8:14 am that day, but never came back.

CAAP said that search and rescue operations were conducted immediately within the southern vicinity of Mount Sta Rita in Hermosa town.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board is looking into the incident.

Representatives of the Indian Embassy have proceeded to Bataan to coordinate with local authorities for the repatriation of the bodies to the victims to their families in India. – Rappler.com