Marites Judan has used 5 aliases, say police

Published 5:10 PM, February 08, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – A housemaid wanted for the killing of a teenager in Baguio City and for a series of robberies was nabbed by members of the Police Regional Office – Cordillera Intelligence Group I Thursday night, February 8.

Marites Judan, who has several aliases, was captured in an apartment in Alaminos, Pangasinan, with her live-in and crime partner.

Judan is wanted for the killing of 15-year-old Allery Wagayen in May 24, 2016, in Pinsao Proper, Baguio, stabbing her 13 times.

Judan is the number one most wanted person by the Baguio City Police Office.

The “Killer Maid,” as Baguio police has since named her, was arrested with partner Manuel Balangatan.

Judan has been nabbed by virtue of warrant of arrests issued by 3 separate judges for robbery with homicide, qualified theft, and adultery.

Judan and Balangatan are also the primary suspects in a robbery last January 5 in Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur, while she is also the suspect in a qualified theft in Bangar, La Union, police said.

Judan is said to have used 5 other names: Marites Relloraza, Florence Macaalay, Marites de Guzman, Brenda Mendoza, and Brenda Ducusin.

Police records show that Judan has stolen a total of P1.924 million. Earliest records show that she took P20,000 worth of jewelry from Belen Ismedina in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, on September 26, 2016. Thish was immediately followed with a P400,000 heist on a Chinese businessman in Santiago, Isabela.

Another big heist involved P270,000 in San Fernando, Pampanga, in August 2017. She is also the suspect in the P150,000 theft in Batac, Ilocos Norte (April and May 2018), and two other thefts worth P300,000 and P100,000 in two provinces.

Judan and Balangatan were first brought to the Alaminos Police Office before they were brought to Baguio. – Rappler.com