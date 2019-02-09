The transport department reminds passengers of its no liquid policy inside MRT3

Published 4:44 PM, February 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) reiterated its no liquid policy inside trains after an incident on Saturday, February 9, where a passenger threw her plastic cup of taho at the security personnel of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3.)

A report by the Mandaluyong said 23-year-old Jiale Zhang was about to board the MRT-3 on Saturday at 8:30 in the morning when Police Officer 1 William Cristobal reminded her of the policy, and asked her to finish her drink first before entering.

That’s when Zhang threw her plastic cup of taho at Cristobal.

Zhang was apprehended and brought to the Mandaluyong Police Community Precinct 5 near the MRT station.

A DOTr statement said: "The Chinese national apologized and was later released by the authorities.”

MRT3 management has recently started banning carrying liquid items inside stations due to security. Excluded from the are: milk baby formula, drinking water for an infant or small child, medicine, and other liquid needed by a passenger with disability.

The policy has received backlash from passengers due to inconvenience.

The management bans liquid as these may be used to create liquid bombs.

“The DOTr MRT-3 would like to stress that tighter security measures being implemented inside our trains and stations means no harm to our passengers. We are being cautious since we put in our topmost priorities the safety and security of our passengers and personnel following attacks in Mindanao,” the transport department said. – Rappler.com