Published 3:02 PM, February 09, 2019

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – Police on Friday, February 8, arrested a Korean tourist over grave coercion charges filed by a bar owner in this city.

Police arrested Kim Yooshik, 50, acting on the warrant of arrest issued by Acting Presiding Judge Jocelyn Gamboa delos Santos of the Municipal Trial Court of Angeles City Branch 3 on January 28.

Kim, who was tracked down in his residence in Balibago village, is one of the 3 accused in the grave coercion case filed by Pink Flamingo Night Bar owner Liezl Bagaporo.

The two others are Angeles City residents Kim Hyun Goo and Sunwoo Jang, also Koreans.

The court set a bail of P36,000 for Kim’s release from detention.

In her complaint filed with the City Prosecutor’s Office on January 7, Bagaporo alleged that the 3 Koreans and their Filipino bodyguards entered her bar on December 14, 2018, forcing her to turn over the ownership of the establishment to them.

She alleged that they threatened to have her bar raided and shut down by authorities. They were only forced to leave after learning that local police had been alerted about their unwelcome presence in the establishment.

Department of Trade and Industry documents showed that Pink Flamingo Night Bar is the registered to Bagaporo and is valid to operate from December 6, 2018 to December 6, 2023.

Business and related permits from the city government were also issued to Bagaporo as the owner of the bar.