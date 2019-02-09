Patients with no PhilHealth are entitled to some benefits when they are confined due to measles

Published 5:17 PM, February 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – PhilHealth reminded members on Saturday, February 9, that measles confinement is covered by its benefits.

Coverage for measles ranges from P7,700 to P25,700. Uncomplicated cases are covered P7,700, while pneumonia in measles is P15,000. Measles with complication of meningitis is covered P25,700. (READ: Malacañang to LGUs: Get involved in immunization info drive)

PhilHealth said that non-members can still avail of benefits through its Point of Service (POS) program. POS is only available at government hospitals accredited by PhilHealth.

“If found to be financially incapable by the hospitals’ social worker, the Government will pay for premiums of a one-year PhilHealth coverage effective at the time of their availment,” said PhilHealth Acting President and CEO, Dr. Roy B. Ferrer.

Patients can also pay at least a year’s worth of contributions so they can avail of the benefits, said Ferrer.

“Indigent, Sponsored, Kasambahay, Senior Citizens and Lifetime members and their qualified dependents are also entitled to the “No Balance Billing Policy” which guarantees zero out-of-pocket on the part of the member when confined at the ward of any government facility,” said PhilHealth.

PhilHealth reminded parents to get their children vaccinated, which are given for free at any government health center. – Rappler.com