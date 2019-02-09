There is a total of 560 cases in Calabarzon, or 409% higher than 2018's record of 110

MANILA, Philippines – The provinces of Rizal and Laguna have the highest recorded measles cases in Calabarzon, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday, February 9.

In a statement, DOH-Calabarzon said that the total number of cases in the region has reached 560 from January 1 to February 2 this year, or 409% higher than the previous year's record of 110.

It said that there were 14 confirmed deaths, with people aged 9 months to 81 years old. (READ: Malacañang to LGUs: Get involved in immunization info drive)

Of the provinces, Rizal topped the list with 226 cases, followed by Laguna with at 115. It is closely followed by Batangas at 114 cases.

Meanwhile, Cavite has 87 reported cases and Quezon has 18.

The regional health office on Friday, February 8, issued advisories on all provincial and city health offices, as well as National Immunization Program coordinators to immediately conduct a mass immunization against measles, including oral polio vaccines, to all children.

The program will prioritize children aged 6 to 59 months old, regardless of vaccination status.

DOH Calarzon director Eduardo Janairo said those aged 5 years old and above will also be included in the program, "to ensure that everyone will be protected and further prevent the spread of measles to the population."

The program will be done through house-to-house visits, reading of advisory during church services, distribution of information materials, and setting up injection posts in churches, bus stations, food chains, schools, and other public areas.

"There is no cure for measles but it can be prevented through proper immunization of children aged 6 months to 59 months old. A person can receive the vaccine more than twice after 28 days or after a month after receiving it," Janairo said.

"I appeal to all parents to have their children vaccinated against measles. It is their only protection against the virus and it is clinically safe and proven effective for many years," he added.

This week, the DOH declared measles outbreaks in Metro Manila as well as other areas in Luzon, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

Locally known as tigdas, measles is a virus that infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. It is highly contagious. (READ: FAST FACTS: What is measles and how can it be prevented?)

Measles appear around 7 to 14 days after exposure to a person infected with the virus. Its signs include fever, dry cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, tiny white spots appear inside the mouth, and skin rashes.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año on Thursday, February 7, said it was the vaccination scare brought by the Dengvaxia controversy that led to the measles outbreaks.