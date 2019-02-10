Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono says Japan is ready to 'expand' support for the Mindanao peace process

Published 12:35 PM, February 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Japan's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Taro Kono, met with President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City on Saturday evening, February 9, to discuss a host of issues, including the peace process in the southern Philippines.

During bilateral talks between Japan and the Philippines the following morning, Kono recalled his discussions with Duterte, particularly the promises to further improve the two countries' relations.

"As President Duterte mentioned, our two countries have entered a golden age of strategic partnership," he said on Sunday, February 10.

Kono also said that Japan welcomes the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) and is ready to support capacity-building during the transition period, including job and livelihood creation for former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants.

"Japan will support the Philippines' efforts to ensure peace and stability in region," he said. "Japan is ready to expand our support as the peace process progresses."

This official visit is the first for Japan's top minister. Kono's visit came months after his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi, also visited Duterte's hometown from October 28 to 29, 2018. – Rappler.com