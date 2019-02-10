A viral video shows employees of the Baguio City Public Order and Safety Division accosting a man selling taho

Published 7:30 PM, February 10, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – What's in the taho nowadays?

Before the taho thrown by a Chinese woman at a policeman securing the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, there was an incident in Baguio where 4 city employees accosted a taho vendor and spilled his taho.

A video went viral among Baguio-based social media groups showing 4 Public Order and Safety Division (POSD) members ganging up on a taho vendor later identified as Benedick Seño.

According to Seño, he was selling taho last February 2 near the Botanical Garden at Leonard Wood Road when the POSD members approached and asked for his permit to operate.

To prevent a scuffle, the vendor flagged a taxi. But the POSD members took his taho containers from the back of the taxi and Seño was forced to retrieve them. At that point, the manhandling began.

A concerned citizen was able to record the whole thing.

The city council called on the POSD personnel to "explain their side, as this can be damaging to the image of our city."

One of the POSD members said Seño was a repeat offender and they had no intent of hurting him, but that he resisted arrest.

But social media warriors countered back, saying that one of the 4 POSD personnel was involved in the mauling of a market vendor in 2012, causing his eventual death.

The POSD, supposedly created to stop illegal vendors, has been the subject of complaints for rough behavior over the years. – Rappler.com