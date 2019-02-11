Chinese fashion student Jiale Zhang faces the risk of imprisonment of at least 4 months

Published 8:53 AM, February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) filed assault complaints against the taho-throwing Chinese passenger Jiale Zhang, the Metro Manila Eastern Police District (EPD) announced late Sunday night, February 10.

“The charges such as Direct Assault, Disobedience to Agent of Person in Authority and Unjust Vexation to the ‘Undesirable Alien’ has been confirmed by the Inquest Prosecutor ACP Herbert Abugan,” the police district office said in a statement.

Zhang is a freshman Bachelor of Fashion student at the School of Fashion and Arts (SoFA) Design Institute in Makati.

With the direct assault charge, Zhang faces the risk of imprisonment between 4 months and 4 years.

This comes after she threw plastic cup of taho (soy pudding) at a policeman after he stopped her at a train station to explain the 'liquids ban' on Saturday morning, February 9. She was detained in the Mandaluyong police station in the afternoon until her lawyer arrived. (LIST: What liquids are allowed inside the MRT3?)

Aside from the criminal complaints, Metro Manila cops are asking aid from the Bureau of Immigration to have Zhang deported. – Rappler.com