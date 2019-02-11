The Aklan provincial health office records 176 dengue cases so far, compared to 84 in the same period last year

Published 1:59 PM, February 11, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – The Provincial Health Office (PHO) here reported Monday, February 11, an upsurge in the number of dengue cases just over a month this year.

For the period January 1 to February 3 so far, a PHO-Aklan surveillance unit has recorded 176 dengue cases compared to 84 in the same period last year, or more than double the previous count.

All towns in Aklan reported cases of dengue, the PHO-Aklan said.

The capital town of Kalibo has the most number of dengue patients with 60, Banga with 18, Malay with 14, while Numancia, Makato and Balete had 10 cases each.

Other towns with cases of dengue include New Washington with 9, Batan with 8, Tangalan and Altavas with 7 each. The town of Nabas also reported dengue cases (4), Madalag and Libacao with 3 each, Malinao, Ibajay and Buruanga with two cases each and Lezo with 1.

PHO-Aklan said 6 other cases from nearby provinces were brought here for treatment.

Th health office also noted that 61 dengue patients were admitted in Panay Health Care Multi-purpose Cooperative followed by Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital with 52, Aklan Cooperative Mission Hospital with 21 and 18 from Saint Gabriel Medical Center. The rest of the number of admitted patients from Rural Health Units and district hospitals.

A high 38% or 68 of the total dengue cases belonged to the 1 to 10 years age group followed by 11 to 20 with 53 cases. The age group of 21 to 30 years old had 22 cases, 31 to 40 with 21 cases 51 and above with 9 cases and 41 to 50 with 3.



Meanwhile, measles cases in Aklan decreased by 88% compared to same period last year.

PHO-Aklan reported one case from the previous 9 cases during the period January 1 to February 3. – Rappler.com